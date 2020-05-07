Kim Kardashian, Elon Musk and More React to Kanye West's Announcement That He's Running for President

It's been less than 24 hours since Kanye West announced that he's running for president, but he's already received plenty of support from his friends and loved ones.

"We must now realize the promise of America by trusting God, unifying our vision and building our future," the "Wash Us in the Blood" rapper, 43, tweeted on the Fourth of July. "I am running for president of the United States! #2020VISION."

Elon Musk, who was recently photographed with Kanye, was one of the first to weigh-in, tweeting, "You have my full support!"

Kanye's wife, Kim Kardashian West, showed her support by re-tweeting the message with an American flag emoji. She also shared his tweet to her Instagram Stories.

"I'm voting for Kanye west," NFL star Dez Bryant added in his own tweet. "I didn’t judge you on your vote don’t judge me on mine."

Others, however, weren't as stoked by Kanye's announcement, and how it could potentially affect the upcoming election. "Not now, Kanye. Seriously," wrote Piers Morgan.

See more reactions from stars like Octavia Spencer, Ty Dolla $ign, Wells Adams, Chrishell Stause and more below:

As ET previously reported, West first announced his intentions to run for president back in 2015, while accepting his Video Vanguard Award at the MTV Video Music Awards. "I don't know what I'm fitting to lose after this it don't matter though because it ain't about me, it's about new ideas, bro, people with ideas, people who believe in truth," he said. "And yes, as you probably could've guessed by this moment, I have decided in 2020 to run for president."

At the time, President Donald Trump even reacted to Kanye's interest in taking office, telling Rolling Stone, "He's actually a different kind of person than people think, he's a nice guy. I hope to run against him someday."

