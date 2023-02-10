Kim Kardashian Cuts New Bangs: See the Hair Transformation

Kim Kardashian is embracing a new hairstyle. The 42-year-old reality star took to Instagram ahead of her SKIMS Valentine's pop-up to show off her long black tresses, fluffing her hair in an Instagram Story.

"We cut bangs guys," Kim says, showing off her curtain bangs while listening to Ariana Grande's song, "imagine."

Kim captioned the post, "Always @arianagrande."

The shout-out is notable considering Kim dated Ariana's ex-fiancé, Pete Davidson, last year before they split over the summer.

Kim showed off her new look at the SKIMS Valentine's Shop in Westfield Century City, rocking a hot pink two-piece look for the occasion. The location was a particularly meaningful one for the mother of four, who used to spend her childhood weekends at the mall.

Stefanie Keenan/Getty Images for SKIMS

Greeting fans at the event, Kim also signed two girls' arms, who told her they were getting her signature tattooed on themselves.

"Girls, I'm nervous," Kim wrote, sharing a video of herself signing her name for the fans' future ink.