Kim Kardashian Celebrates Jonathan Cheban's Birthday Following Kanye West Divorce Filing

Kim Kardashian West isn't letting her divorce news keep her from having a good time. The 40-year-old reality star took to Instagram on Sunday to share some fun she had with her mom, Kris Jenner, and her good friend, Jonathan Cheban.

The mother of four first posted several videos of Kris showing off her Christian Dior look. The sweat suit featured the fashion brand's logo all over it, and Kim jokingly asked her mom as Jonathan laughed in the background, "Who makes your outfit? I can't figure it out."

Kim also posted a video of the moon with the song "Somewhere Out There" by Linda Ronstadt and James Ingram playing in the background.

The lyrics included, "Somewhere out there beneath the pale moonlight, someone's thinking of me and loving me tonight."

Kim later shared a video of Jonathan's birthday cake, which featured a photo of him getting slapped across the face by Kourtney Kardashian with the quote, "You're shoved so far up Kim's a**."

"You really came up with a good one," Jonathan is heard saying.

Kim Kardashian/Instagram Stories

Kim also shared a photo of her and Jonathan from when they dressed up as Sonny Bono and Cher on Halloween.

The celebratory pics were posted just a few days after Kim officially filed for divorce after months of speculation about her marriage to Kanye West.

A source previously told ET that "Kim’s family supports her 100 percent and has had her back throughout this whole process."

The source noted that the reality star and businesswoman is "spending time with them, leaning on them, and getting advice has been so helpful for her. At the end of the day, they all want what’s best for Kim and know that this is the right decision for her and her family."