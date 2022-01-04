Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson on Vacation Together After Spending New Year's Eve Apart

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian are getting in some quality time. The pair is enjoying each other's company after having to spend New Year's Eve apart.

"Kim and Pete are on vacation spending time together," a source tells ET. "The two weren’t able to ring in the new year since she was with her family in California and Pete was hosting his NYE special in Miami."

The source says that the pair "know they have a busy couple of months coming up with her company rebrand and Pete filming various projects, so they wanted to take some time to spend together before things ramp up."

The pair were seen boarding a plane on Monday, reportedly flying to the Bahamas in photos published by The Daily Mail on Tuesday. In the photos, the two appeared to be rocking color-matching all-black ensembles.

This marks what appears to be the first real vacation for the couple, who first sparked romance rumors back in October and seemingly confirmed their relationship with some PDA in November.

While Kardashian spent New Year's Eve with her family, Davidson spent the holiday on stage as a co-host for the NBC special Miley's New Year's Eve Party.

