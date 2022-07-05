Kim Kardashian and North West Bring Their Bold Style to Paris

Say bonjour to one of Paris' most stylist mother-daughter duos.

Kim Kardashian and her 9-year-old daughter, North West, were spotted in the City of Light on Tuesday amid Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week. The star and her youngster were hard to miss on the street in Paris as they were photographed outside a Balenciaga store sporting vibrant hues. While North donned a royal blue jacket from dad Kanye 'Ye' West's former Pastelle brand with matching sunglasses, Kim opted for neon green pantashoes and a coordinating camouflage print shirt.

Prior to touching down in France, Kim teased their trip on her Instagram Story, sharing snaps of the gray Skittles on her plane and footage of her and Cici Bussey playing cards during the flight. The fashion-forward mom also shared a photo of North smiling in a car.

While it's unclear what else is in store for their trip abroad, it's been an eventful time for North, who recently celebrated her birthday with a unique, wilderness-themed party.

Pierre Suu/GC Images

As Kim explained during an appearance on The Tonight Show, North wanted to teach her friends special effects makeup during her spooky camping birthday party. In photos the reality star shared on Instagram, fans got a look inside the gathering, which featured Kim's plane decorated with firewood and fake webbing as well as individual tented beds set up for the sleepover.

"We went camping in the wilderness and she wanted it to be really spooky," Kim told host Jimmy Fallon. "There was a whole class that she taught her friends how to do special effects wounds and scars -- she's really good at it."