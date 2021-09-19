Kim Cattrall Reunites With 'Sex and the City' Costume Designer Patricia Field

Two Sex and the City legends have reunited! Kim Cattrall, who famously played Samantha Jones, and Patricia Field, the show's iconic fashion designer, snapped a selfie together over the weekend.

"Celebrating tonight with the amazing @patriciafield," Cattrall captioned the image of herself with Field as they both grinned for the camera.

Field posted the same photo to her own account, writing, "Friends in NYC ❤️ Celebrating life with @kimcattrall ! Tag your bestie in the comments below 👯."

Neither Cattrall nor Field is participating in HBO Max's upcoming Sex and the City reboot, And Just Like That.

"I wasn't able to be in New York doing that and be in Paris doing Emily in Paris," Field told Women's Wear Daily of having to turn down the gig in favor of Sex and the City creator Darren Star's other show. "But I told them to call my very dear friend, Molly Rogers, who also worked in my store back in the day. She did Sex and the City with me from start to finish. She knew it well so she's doing it. My dance card was full."

As for Cattrall, she has been very vocal about her decision to not reprise her iconic SATC role.

"I'm lucky enough to have the choice, not that I haven't worked for it. I have," Cattrall said back in December 2020 while on the Women's Prize for Fiction podcast. "It's something I feel very lucky to have and I'm very protective of it. I wouldn't be any good doing something that I really didn't want to do."

And Just Like That will stream on HBO Max, but a release date has yet to be announced. Original stars Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis, and Cynthia Nixon are all returning, as well as a handful of new faces, including Nicole Ari Parker, Sarita Choudhury and Karen Pittman.