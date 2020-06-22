Khloe Kardashian Wishes Caitlyn Jenner and Tristan Thompson a Happy Father’s Day Following Rifts

It seems that Khloe Kardashian is burying old grudges in honor of Father's Day. The 35-year-old mom of True Thompson took to social media on Sunday to pay tribute to several important fathers in her life.

Khloe posted several throwback photos of her former stepfather, Caitlyn Jenner, to her Instagram Story. One shot featured Caitlyn, formerly Bruce, posing with her late father, Robert Kardashian. Another featured Caitlyn with several of her kids, including a very young Khloe.

In a third, significantly more recent shot, Khloe posed for a selfie with Caitlyn. It seems the two have worked out their differences following Caitlyn's transition from male to female.

Back in a November episode of the British reality series, I'm a Celebrity... Get Me Out of Here, Jenner claimed she hadn't "really spoken" with her former stepdaughter in "five or six years."

At the time, Jenner said that Khloe was "for some reason, was p****ed off" throughout her transition. Jenner was married to Khloe's momager Kris Jenner from 1991 to 2015.

Khloe also gave a shout out to her ex, Tristan Thompson, for Father's Day.

She posted several photos of Tristan with their 2-year-old daughter, writing, "Happy Father's Day! You two are definitely twins @realtristan13."

Khloe and Thompson split last year following multiple cheating scandals from the NBA star.

A source told ET last month that the pair have really "reconnected" while quarantining together with True.

"Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences," the source said.

Khloe was not the only member of her famous family to honor Jenner and Thompson. Both Kim Kardashian West and Kris Jenner posted their own tributes to the dads.

Kendall and Kylie Jenner also shared Father's Day posts for Caitlyn.

