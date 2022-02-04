Khloe Kardashian Shuts Down Harry Jowsey Dating Rumors

Khloe Kardashian is not interested in rumors surrounding her love life. The 37-year-old reality star took to the comments section of a fan account to shut down a claim that she's been direct messaging Too Hot to Handle star Harry Jowsey and that he dropped off a Bentley and flowers at her home.

Khloe made it very clear that she and the Tap In podcast host were not romantically connected, writing, "ABSOLUTELY NOT TRUE."

A source recently told ET that Khloe is focusing on herself rather than her romantic life following her recent relationship struggles with her ex, Tristan Thompson, the father of her 3-year-old daughter, True Thompson.

"Khloe isn't rushing to get back into the dating world at this time," the source told ET last month. "Khloe has been spending time with her sisters and family, working out, eating healthy, and focusing on her mind, body and soul. She's getting back on her A-game."

In January, Tristan confirmed that he had fathered a child with Maralee Nichols, following a paternity test. The child, Tristan's third, was conceived during a time when Khloe and Tristan were still together. Tristan issued a public apology to Khloe, but she doesn't seem interested in rekindling any kind of romance with the NBA star, who has been at the center of several cheating scandals.

"Khloe and Tristan's relationship is strained," the source previously said. "She hardly wants to give him any energy at the moment. Tristan will always be part of the family, but at this point she is done romantically speaking. The family was disappointed with Tristan and just want to be there for Khloe. Khloe isn't rushing to get back into the dating world at this time."