Khloe Kardashian Shares Photos From Her 38th Birthday Party: 'Love and Blessings'

Khloe Kardashian rang in the big 3-8 being surrounded by all of her friends and family. Now, the reality star is reflecting on her big day by sharing photos from her celebration.

Taking to Instagram Sunday, Kardashian gushed,"Thank you all so incredibly much for all of the birthday love 🥰 I have been overwhelmed with love and blessings and I am so beyond thankful."

In the carousel of photos, Khloe is posing with her daughter True and her sister, Kim Kardashian's daughter, Chicago. The sweet snaps show Khloe and True twinning in matching pink dresses.

Kardashian then went on to share some behind-the-scenes insight into what it took to get the perfect photos with the young children.

"We took about 400 photos to try and get a few with the girls. Lol this is the best we have but I love them," Khloe continued.

Khloe celebrated her birthday on Monday, June 27. While her star-studded dinner party had several noteworthy guests, it was her mother, Kris Jenner, who stole the show.

The 66-year-old momager delivered a tipsy toast to Khloe that was captured on video. “I know I’m a little wasted,” Kris began. “But what I wanted to say is that I am so f**king in love with you.”

“Listen,” Kris continued, “I just want to say how much I love you -- and I’ve had way too much to drink.”