Khloe Kardashian Shares New Photo of Her And Tristan Thompson's Son

Khloe Kardashian’s baby boy is camera ready! On Monday, the Kardashians star gave the world another look at her and Tristan Thompson’s 5-month-old son.

"❤️ Merry Christmas ❤️," the 38-year-old reality star captioned the picture.

In the first photo, Khloe holds onto her baby boy as her 4-year-old daughter True looks up at her. In the shot, which was taken at Kris Jenner’s annual Christmas Eve celebration, Khloe and True wear similar red dresses, while her baby boy rocks a black suit.

Khloe’s son’s face is barely visible as he looks out of the frame. In the next picture, True holds her mother’s hand as her baby boy’s head is turned away from the camera.

The Good American founder shared a series of follow up posts.

"I pray everyone had a very Merry Christmas ❤️," Khloe captioned the next post, which included solo shots of her Nicholas Jebran dress as she stood by the Christmas tree.

Khloe ended her round of photos featuring shots of her and True. "My precious girl ❤️ thank you @nicolasjebranworld for making us matching Christmas dresses ❤️🥰," she captioned the post that lead with a photo of her and True puckering up to each other.

Kim Kardashian and Kylie Jenner also shared pictures with their respective children from the family’s holiday party.

Khloe and Tristan welcomed their son in July -- via surrogate. Khloe's baby boy made his Instagram debut in a sweet Halloween post with his older sister.

The pair, who are no longer together, have kept their son mainly off of social media. Khloe has yet to reveal her son’s name publicly.

Fans got the first look at baby boy Thompson during the season finale of Hulu’s The Kardashians.

During the episode, Kim Kardashian, Kris Jenner and Kourtney join Khloe as her little man takes a nap. Kim calls the little guy "Rob’s twin," referring to their younger brother, Rob Kardashian, prompting Kris to suggest naming him Robert Kardashian Thompson.

Earlier this month, Khloe gave the world a taste of life as a mother of two. In a picture, shared on her Instagram Story, Khloe shared a picture of her black sweater covered in spit up.

"It comes with the territory... Mom life," the mother of two captioned the pic.