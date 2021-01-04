Khloe Kardashian Says Her Favorite Physical Feature Comes From Her Mom Kris Jenner

She got it from her momager! Khloe Kardashian is opening up about her favorite physical feature, revealing her mom, Kris Jenner, shares the same trait.

"The older I get, the more everyone tells me I look more like my mom. I didn't realize how much she and I have the exact same cheeks — I have really big cheeks!" Kardashian tellsPeople in the Beautiful Issue. "When we smile, we kind of have these big balls."

Khloe, 36, gushes about her 65-year-old mother, adding, "My mom has such a beautiful face and I'm like, 'Oh my gosh.' I love when my mom and I smile. I see so many photos even on my Instagram that we look the same."

Despite embracing her cheeks now, the Good American founder admits that she used to be self conscious about them.

"My whole life everyone made fun of me for having these chubby cheeks," she says. "The older you get, you kind of slender out."

Though she was teased by some, Khloe adds that many praised her signature feature.

"Everyone's like, 'Are your cheeks real? People pay for those cheeks.' I've always been told that as a kid. I was like, 'Why would people pay for these big cheeks?' But now I love them," she shares.

Khloe is used to comments on her appearance. Last month, she thanked a TikTok user who defended her against an article comparing her present day look to one from more than a decade ago.

"I don’t want anyone to kiss my a**," she wrote. "I’m not asking for that. But what I am asking for is for people to realize just what articles like this does to someone’s soul and confidence."