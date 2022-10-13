Khloe Kardashian Gets Schooled by Fans Over Misusing Internet Slang

It's a moot point. Khloe Kardashian isn't exactly hip to the internet lingo these days. The 38-year-old reality star likes to live tweet each week's episode of her family's Hulu show, The Kardashians, and on Wednesday night she took to Twitter to engage with fans about the latest episode when she kept encountering the same word -- "moots."

When one fan asked KoKo if they could be "moots," she replied, "WTH is that."

Despite not knowing what the word meant, Khloe quickly took a liking to it, tweeting, "Moots moots moots," and "Who wants to moots me," and "Mootsy baby. I'm mooting."

One fan explained that "moots" means you follow people back, as in a mutual follow. Another clarified it meant that you follow the other person back and actively engage with them.

"See, actively engaging is just too much of a commitment, but I really like the word moots," Khloe responded. "Moots daddy. Moots me."

When one commenter wrote, "Aww auntie ur so old," Khloe replied, "You spelled sexy wrong."

One Kardashian superfan posted an audio message thoroughly explaining the meaning of "moots" and jokingly calling Khloe "out of touch."

"You guys are making me look bad in front of Lex!! Bloooooop she said I am out of touch lol somebody better teach me," Khloe replied.

In Thursday's episode of The Kardashians, Khloe's mom, Kris Jenner, surprised her with a special lunch with Martha Stewart. When Khloe explained that her ex Tristan Thompson fathered another child while they were still together, Martha replied, "Oh, that's not nice," causing both Kris and Khloe to burst out laughing.

New episodes of The Kardashians stream Thursdays on Hulu.