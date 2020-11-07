Khloe Kardashian Explains Why She and Tristan Thompson Need to Be on Good Terms

There's a reason Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson are on good terms. The 36-year-old reality star gets candid about co-parenting with her ex while talking to Andy Cohen in a bonus Keeping Up With the Kardashians clip.

Kardashian runs into the Bravo host while at the Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida, when he asks how she and the NBA star are doing raising their 2-year-old daughter, True.

"You know what, Tristan and I are in a really good space," Kardashian replies, with Cohen saying, "If anyone could get in a good space with him, it’s you."

The Good American co-founder continues by explaining why she needs to have a good relationship with her ex, amid their past problems and Thompson's cheating scandal.

"It's like, I have to be an adult. Why make it difficult for myself for the rest of my life?" she notes. "I have to deal with him and he's her dad, and he's a great dad to her."

"So I’m not gonna drag my feet. I’ll make it as good as I can," she continues. "Because that would just be harder on me. And so, it’s in a really good place. I praise things like that."

The pair split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. A source told ET earlier this month that, despite reports, the former couple are on good terms but are "not officially" back together. The source added that the same is true of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian with regard to their exes -- Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively.

"They’re all family," the source said. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

Another source told ET that Kardashian "is being cautious" with Thompson.

"At the end of the day Khloe wants her daughter, True, to have both her parents around as much as possible, and if they can make it work, she wants to try," the source mentioned. "Khloe has gone through a lot and has reiterated that to Tristan, who insists he has changed.”

A separate source previously told ET that the two were isolating together amid the coronavirus shutdowns and were enjoying their time with True, noting, "This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

