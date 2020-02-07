Khloe Kardashian and Tristan Thompson Are 'Not Officially' Back Together Yet, Source Says

A source tells ET that, despite reports, Khloe and Tristan are "not officially" back together, but are on good terms.

The source adds that the same is true of Kylie Jenner and Kourtney Kardashian with regard to their exes -- Travis Scott and Scott Disick, respectively.

"They’re all family," says the source. "Everyone gets along and everyone has the kids’ best interests in mind."

Kylie and Travis share a 2-year-old daughter, Stormi, while Kourtney and Scott are co-parents to three kids -- 10-year-old son Mason, 7-year-old daughter Penelope, and 5-year-old son Reign.

A separate source previously told ET that "Khloe and Tristan have been isolating together and have really enjoyed their time with daughter True. This alone time has really allowed them to reconnect without outside influences."

Romance rumors surrounding Khloe and Tristan have been swirling since Khloe's 36th birthday bash, where Tristan was in attendance with her family and friends.

Tristan also penned a sweet birthday message for Khloe over the weekend and shared it with a photo of himself and Khloe playing with their little girl.

"I’m wise enough now to know, you came into my life to show me just what it means to be an incredible person. I appreciate how I am able to learn from and grow because of you," he wrote. "I thank God for the beautiful and loving woman you are to everyone, especially our daughter True. You deserve the world Koko! True and I love you mama. Happy Birthday @khloekardashian"

Khloe and Tristan split in February 2019, following his cheating scandal with Jordyn Woods. They've since built a positive co-parenting relationship for True. While the two have been quarantining together, the pair were spotted hanging out together at a friend's party earlier this month.

