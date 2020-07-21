Kevin Hart Reveals the Unique Way He's Documenting His Wife's Pregnancy Journey Amid Quarantine (Exclusive)

Kevin Hart is enjoying time in quarantine with his family. The comedian chatted with ET about making the most of it with wife Eniko Parrish, who is pregnant, expecting to welcome their second child together in October.

Hart, joined by his Die Hart co-star Nathalie Emmanuel, recently joined ET's Kevin Frazier via video chat, and the stand-up comic turned movie star opened up about his efforts to document a unique aspect of his wife's pregnancy journey.

"During these last few months, I am waiting for the moments that aren’t the most photogenic, trying to catch her biting a big sandwich, you know, falling asleep," Hart said. "Just the moments of pregnancy that are really beautiful. I am going to focus on those. Because we're in the house, I don’t have nothing else to do."

Hart said it's all part of "a new project I am working on called 'Impromptus,'" adding that it's had consequences, as he's living "in the guesthouse."

Hart and his wife share a 2-year-old son, Kenzo, and Hart is also the father of 15-year-old Heaven and 12-year-old Hendrix from his previous marriage.

While Hart and his family are quarantining to keep safe amid the coronavirus pandemic, Hart's new short-form Quibi series, Die Hart, just premiered. Hart shot the series in Atlanta in February, alongside Emmanuel and John Travolta.

"It was so much fun. I mean, it was something like nothing I have ever done before," Emmanuel shared. "It was a really short shoot, and I think we just came and did this wonderful thing and then left again, and it was amazing, and I felt so lucky to have been a part of something that is so much fun."

The series features Hart playing a fictionalized version of himself, as he goes to "action hero school" to learn the skills it takes to become a legitimate action movie star and not just a comedy sidekick. Emmanuel stars as Jordan King, a professional rival at the action camp, which is taught in the middle of the woods by a gruff instructor named Ron Wilcox (Travolta).

"It's crazy that we stumbled into a genre that is yet to really be tackled, combining [a] grounded version of reality and incorporating it with real action," Hart shared. "It is something different, and we could not have asked for a better cast, a better group of people to step up to the plate and knock the idea out of the park."

The series was shot months ago, and only recently -- with the passing of Travolta's wife, Kelly Preston, on July 12 -- was it revealed that Preston had been quietly battling cancer for two years. The news came as a shock to many who had no idea about the family's secret struggles, and that apparently included Hart and Emmanuel.

"We didn’t know," Hart said of Preston's health battle. "[And] right now, it’s not about talking to John or getting John on the phone, it's about giving John space and allowing John to mourn with his family over an amazing woman."

The new action comedy series, Die Hart, premieres Monday, July 20, on Quibi.