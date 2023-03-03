Kevin Bacon Gives Hilarious Marriage Advice as He Prepares to Celebrate 35th Anniversary With Kyra Sedgwick

Despite his lengthy romance with his wife, Kyra Sedgwick, Kevin Bacon doesn't think fans should look to him for relationship advice.

The 64-year-old actor was a guest on Thursday's episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live, and shared that this year marks his 35th wedding anniversary with Sedgwick.

"That's a lot of years," he admitted of his marriage. "People feel a tremendous amount of excitement. Everybody wants to ask us about the secret [to a long-lasting marriage], which I absolutely refuse to answer."

"But do you know what it is?" host Kimmel asked him.

"No, I don't. I tell ya, marriage, let's face it, it doesn't work," Bacon quipped. "How many people stay married? Nobody."

Finally, Bacon caved and offered up one funny piece of advice to couples.

"If I was to give some advice, I would say the one thing you don't want to do is take a celebrity's advice on how to stay married," he joked, with Kimmel noting, "It's kind of a cop out, but it's good."

In addition to not wanting to give marriage advice, Bacon also admitted that he and Sedgwick were novices in the world of parenting when they welcomed their son, Travis, in 1989.

"We got pregnant on the honeymoon. She was 23 and I was 30," he shared. "When we had our son, Trav, we were here in L.A... We didn't know anything. We knew nothing about raising a kid."

Bacon and Sedgwick are also parents to their 30-year-old actress daughter, Sosie Bacon.

Back in 2020, Kevin gushed to ET about his romance with Kyra, saying, "Somehow I found the person that I'm meant to be with."