Kevin and Frankie Jonas to Host ABC Reality Competition 'Claim to Fame'

Kevin and Frankie Jonas are teaming up for a new reality competition series revolving around celebrity relatives who have lived in the shadow of their famous families.

Claim to Fame challenges 12 celeb family members to step outside their family member's shadow and live together under one roof, concealing their identity and lineage in the quest for their own fame and fortune. They will compete in challenges, form alliances and play DNA detective in hopes of avoiding elimination and winning the $100,000 grand prize.

This marks the Jonas siblings' latest project together, though Frankie -- now 21 years old -- has not been as active in the Hollywood circuit as his brothers. The brothers worked together on the Disney Channel sitcom, Jonas, where Kevin starred and Frankie recurred, and also had a minor role in the 2010 TV movie, Camp Rock 2: The Final Jam. The youngest Jonas also appeared on Married to Jonas, a reality series that focused on Kevin and wife Danielle's marriage and family.

Chris Coelen, Eric Detwiler and Scott Teti serve as executive producers, Paul Osborne is the showrunner and executive producer and Brian Smith serves as director and executive producer.

A premiere date will be announced at a later time.

