Kesha on How Demi Lovato Inspired Her New Hobby of Summoning Aliens (Exclusive)

Kesha picked up a new hobby from her pal, Demi Lovato. In an interview with ET's Denny Directo, Kesha revealed how Demi's appearance on her podcast, Kesha and the Creepies, sparked a new hobby.

"I loved the conversation we had because... there were a couple books she mentioned and an app she mentioned that I immediately downloaded," Kesha says of Demi. "... [I told my family,] 'All I want for Christmas is for us all to meditate and try to channel extraterrestrials.' And they're like, 'OK.'"

"I'm like trying to get all my friends and family into meditating the aliens to us. It's my new hobby because of Demi Lovato," she adds.

Kesha began the podcast when the "bizarre experience" of quarantine due to COVID-19 left her with "a lot of anxiety."

"I have never been this still. The world has just been at war this past 12 months. Like, the energy is just really insane and we're facing things that need to be faced, and need to be addressed," she says. "But going through this hasn't been, I think, probably an easy experience. It's necessary, but it's just been a lot of anxiety."

"I'm in this place where I just want to grow," Kesha continues. "I want to see things from different perspectives. I wanna understand and I want to find empathy for people. I don't want to fight. I just want to understand people."

Kesha, who described herself as a "spiritual explorer," translated her personal goals into podcast form.

"I'm just talking about anything supernatural, anything unexplainable. I'm talking to musicians about the craziest stuff we've ever gone through. All different kinds of people from all over the world, and giving their wildest experiences," she says. "It's just helping my perspective grow. Just seeing the world and spirituality and the supernatural from everybody's different perspectives. It's so interesting to me because I've always been into that."

Fans who tune in can expect to hear Kesha "bulls**t about crazy tour experiences with Alice Cooper," while also talking about "our own spirituality between me and so many different kinds of people."

Kesha is hoping that her quest for growth on her podcast will give fans a greater understanding of both her as a person and as a musician.

"I love making music and I love my fans, but I also feel like, on my spiritual and my personal growth side, I want to take them with me on that journey because it's been really influencing the music I'm making," she says. "I want to be as connected to everyone and grow as much as humanly possible, because I think it's necessary."

"We need to grow and we need to grow together," she continues. "I just want to find common ground and just have conversations with people... I just want to talk to people. 'Cause I think if we all kind of put our egos aside, we're all human beings and I think, at the end of the day, if you're able to speak to people, you'll understand them more."

While the pandemic has halted touring for the time being, Kesha thinks the podcast can serve as a safe place for her fans.

"I always want to give my fans a place where they can come feel safe, they can come be themselves and they [don't] feel judged, because I've always wanted that place," she says. "I realize, looking back on my life, I never really felt like I had that except for when I went to see live music."

"So I feel like it's my duty, and it's my life goal, to make a place where people can come and they feel like [that]... and have a beautiful, wonderful experience," Kesha continues. "I just love facilitating a place for people to be happy."

Even with her podcast, Kesha knows her fans are eager for new music, something, she said, that is "hopefully [coming] soon."

"I've been working on music that I'm really, really excited about. It's just different to anything I've ever put out," she teases. "It's a culmination of all kinds of music that I like. It's also the most introspective, and also inspired by the world, than I've ever felt because I'm sitting and listening and I just feel like I have so much to learn."

"I'm very humbled by the past year and I can't wait for you guys to hear it," she adds. "I'm excited about it."

If Kesha's podcast being out and the promise of new music on the way isn't enough for her fans, they can experience more of the singer by watching the 2005 episode of The Simple Life that she appeared on. ET played the throwback clip for Kesha, who quipped in response, "Thank you for embarrassing the s**t out of me."

"I remember when they came to stay with my mom," she said of the show's stars, Nicole Richie and Paris Hilton. "[My mom] still lives in that house. I remember they ended up hooking her up with a guy on that show [and] a week later, I went out to the gay bar and saw him out dancing. I was like, 'You went on a date with my mom?' And he was like, 'Yes!'"

While Kesha didn't totally shoot down the possibility of appearing on a future reboot of the series, she did insist of her 2005 style, which included orange hair, "I don't think that look's ever gonna be a revisit. That look haunts me that it lives on the internet."