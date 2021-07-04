Kesha Can't Handle Caitlyn Jenner's 'Masked Singer' Cover of Her Song 'Tik Tok': See Her Reaction

Kesha might want to blow her speakers up. The 34-year-old singer finally got around to seeing Caitlyn Jenner's performance of her hit single, "Tik Tok," on The Masked Singer.

The 71-year-old former Olympian was The Phoenix on the hit Fox competition series, but was eliminated last month in the show's first round.

In a new TikTok video, Kesha watches Jenner's rendition of the song via a meme account. The meme reads "Debbie from accounts lets loose at the office party," with the video of Jenner's performance.

Kesha posted her reaction video, hiding more and more of her face behind her sequin and feather-covered coat until finally she puts her head completely under while cringing.

"Live for a cover and live for this outfit... but I mean I have to go...," Kesha captioned the clip.

It's likely that Jenner won't take offense to Kesha's less-than-stellar review. She told ET she was relieved to be eliminated last month.

"I was so happy that nobody voted for me and I was the first one off," Jenner told ET at the time. "That job is tough... It's out of my element. I was known for running fast and jumping over things and throwing things. But it was a big challenge."

For more from the exclusive interview, watch the clip below: