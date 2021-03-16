Kendrick Sampson Addresses Possible 'Insecure' Spinoff or Movie After Final Season (Exclusive)

Insecure is coming to an end... or is it? The HBO series' upcoming fifth season will be its last, but star Kendrick Sampson sees a way for the story to continue.

While speaking with ET's Kevin Frazier ahead of the 2021 GRAMMYs on Sunday night, Sampson addressed the possibility of Insecure continuing with either a spinoff or movie.

"As far as I know, this is the end. But I also know that people bring up movies -- I think Breaking Bad came back with a Breaking Bad movie after the last season and stuff like that, Sex and the City," he said. "So I think there's a possibility. But I think from what I've heard, this is the end."

"I wish I had a hand in creating it," the actor added.

Insecure creator and star Issa Rae shared in January that the show's final season will be wrapping up a "complete story" that she's been proud to share with fans.

"Very excited to film our fifth and final season!" Rae tweeted at the time. "We couldn’t have told a complete story without the tremendous support of our audience and the faith of @HBO. See y'all soon! #InsecureHBO."

Showrunner Prentice Penny shared the same gratitude for fans, tweeting, "@IssaRae and I always wanted to do five seasons and feel incredibly blessed to have done that. Thank you to all of the fans and @HBO for supporting us all of the way. You ain’t gotta go home, but...'"

Insecure fans will remember that season 4 ended with a big shocker. And after rekindling her romance with Lawrence (Jay Ellis) and putting Nathan (Sampson) in the friend zone, Issa was hit with a huge bombshell. Condola (Christina Elmore) was pregnant with Lawrence's baby -- and she's planning to keep it.

As for what viewers can expect from the show's sendoff, Sampson said, "I can tell you it's gonna be dope." "It's gonna be really dope," he added. "Funny."

"And there's some moments that were even shocking to me in reading it," he teased.

In an interview with ET last year, Rae said she had some "very exciting" things planned for season 5. "All I'll say is that we'll be able to do some things this season that we haven't quite been able to do before," she shared.

