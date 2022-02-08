Kendall Jenner Wipes Out While Snowboarding in TikTok Debut

Kendall Jenner celebrated her TikTok debut with a wipeout. The Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum posted the first video to her account on Sunday and it features her taking a tumble down the slopes. In the clip, the model is rushing down a hill while snowboarding before completely wiping out and falling on her face.

Making the clip, captioned "it’s giving ‘pick me’ vibes," more hilarious is the original sound.

Accompanying the video is audio from KUWTK, where Kendall explains how athletic she is. “I’m literally built as an athlete,” she says in the clip. “Every blood test that I’ve ever done says that I am like over the limit of athleticness.”

When it seems like the sound couldn’t get any better, a slow-motion voice interrupts the model’s speech.

Kendall’s speech about her "athleticness" is from a season 19 episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, where the family holds a Kardashians vs. Jenners obstacle course to prove which side of the family has the best athletes.

During the friendly competition, Kendall shared that she has an advantage due to her father being Olympic athlete Caitlyn Jenner.

Kendall, 26, joins her sister, Kylie Jenner, with a solo TikTok account. Older siblings Kim Kardashian West and Kourtney Kardashian share joint accounts with their respective daughters, North and Penelope.

Kendall hasn’t posted another video to the account. However, the model stepped out on Monday with pal Hailey Bieber in Los Angeles. The two models, and longtime pals, where spotted at a party at The Nice Guy.

Kendall’s brother-in-law, Kanye “Ye” West -- who is currently in the middle of a divorce with Kim -- was also in attendance. The rapper wasn’t spotted interacting with Kendall, though. Instead, he arrival with Travis Scott, who just welcomed his second child with Kendall’s younger sister, Kylie.