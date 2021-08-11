Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker 'Aren't Putting Any Sort of Pressure' on Their Future Together, Source Says

Kendall Jenner and Devin Booker may be in a committed relationship, but the pair aren't putting pressures on themselves, a source tells ET.

"Devin Booker is sweet, smart, fun and totally not a player," the source says of the 24-year-old NBA star. "He is very respectful and was raised with very good values. Kendall finds that to be a very attractive quality."

The 25-year-old model and her athlete beau have found a good rhythm together despite their challenging schedules.

"They can both balance work and their personal lives together, and it's not an issue," the source tells ET.

As for their future together, don't expect a proposal anytime soon.

"They're not putting any sort of pressure on things for the future," the source adds. "They realize they're both still young and have big futures ahead of them. Right now they're just enjoying their time together and taking things as they come."

"Kylie and I have had the opportunity to watch our older sisters go through marriages and relationships and breakups and all these things, and do them pretty publicly," she said at the time. "And no offense to you guys at all, but I think it was personal preference from a really young age that I didn't want to [do that]."

"I think it makes my life a lot easier and our relationship a lot better, to be completely honest," she added. "I just feel like it's a private matter, it's not really for anybody else to judge or know."