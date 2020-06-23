Kelly Rowland Shares Details of Reunion With Her Biological Father After 30 Years Apart

Kelly Rowland took some time on Father's Day to appreciate her repaired relationship with her formerly estranged father, Christopher Lovett. The 39-year-old singer took to Instagram to share several photos of herself with Lovett.

"This was the day I met Christopher Lovett, My biological father," she wrote, referencing the first photo of the pair sitting together at a table. "This was honestly one of the most pivotal moments in my life! After 30 years of not seeing him, not speaking to him...what would THAT mean, for me, my family, my psyche? Well, this day in Oct. of 2018, I would find out."

Rowland noted that she found her father and arranged the meeting while she was filming her role as Gladys Knight in American Soul.

"When I tell you I was petrified, I was walking to meet him, and my feet suddenly felt like they weighed A TON, needless to say I was overcome with anxiety, and I had a full on anxiety attack, in that moment I felt like the abandoned 8 yr old," she continued. "My team calmed me down. And as I turn the corner, in my head I was cursing this man, 'Why didn’t you come find me?' 'Did you love me?' 'Am I worthy?' And when I looked at him, and he looked at me, NOTHING CAME TO MY LIPS, not one word. I felt the Holy Spirit say to me, listen. I listened to him, I was nervous to trust him, nervous to forgive him, nervous to love him nervous about it all. And the truth is, I already loved him."

Despite these fears, Rowland put her worries aside in favor of repairing her relationship with her father.

"I spoke to my protective husband and those closest to me and they encourage me to forgive and jump! And since this time, I have forgiven, and we have spoken everyday since!" she said of herself and Lovett. "I have come to know SO much about myself, my family history, and even where my love of music & voice have come from! I Love you Daddy, and love being your little girl...even at 39! Lol."

Noting that they are "making up for lost time," Rowland added, "When I tell you, him telling me how smart and beautiful I am....will never get old!#HAPPYFATHERSDAY #reunited."

Rowland's mother, Doris Rowland Garrison, passed away in 2014. During a 2018 episode of The Voice Australia, the Destiny's Child singer got emotional when remembering her late mother.

"I’ve grieved now for three years, the loss of my mom,” she said at the time. “I think it’s the greatest loss of my life.”

Rowland remains close with Beyoncé and the Knowles family. On Mother's Day, Beyoncé's mother, Tina Knowles, posted a video with Rowland on Instagram, writing, "Happy Mother’s day to my Bonus, God’s Gift, my road dawg. Happy Mother’s Day to a phenomenal mom!!! My huge extra blessings!! Me and Doris did that!!! Happy Mothers day Doris RIH Thanks for sharing Kelly with me❤️❤️"

