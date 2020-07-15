Kelly Rowland Gets Candid About Being Compared to Beyoncé

Kelly Rowland knows how it feels to be compared to someone else. The “Motivation” singer opened up about her years in Destiny's Child and how she felt about constant Beyoncé comparisons on the latest episode of The Voice Australia.

After contestant Chris Sebastian admitted to feeling overshadowed by his older brother, Rowland shared her own experiences of living in Beyoncé's shadow.

“I know this feeling," she said. "Can you imagine what it’s like being in a group with Beyoncé?”

“I would just torture myself in my head. Like, I can’t wear this dress because they’re going to say it’s like B. Or, I can’t have a song like that because it sounds too much like B. They’re gonna compare anyways,” Rowland added.

She went on to say that the feeling haunted her for "a whole decade."

“I would be lying if I said no, it’s never bothered me. That’s bull,” The Voice Australia coach admitted. “There was a whole decade, if I am being completely honest, a decade, where it was like the elephant in the room. It was the thing that would constantly be on my shoulder.”

Despite the comparisons, Rowland has had much success as a solo artist. Following her girl group days, she's gone on to release four studio albums including Simply Deep in 2002, Ms. Kelly in 2007, Here I Am in 2011 and Talk a Good Game in 2013.