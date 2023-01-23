Kelly Ripa Roasts Mark Consuelos For Things He Allegedly Said While She Was in Labor

Kelly Ripa doesn't think her husband, Mark Consuelos, was the most supportive while she was in labor. The 52-year-old TV personality commented on a recent headline about a man asking women for things their partner said to them while giving birth that helped them get through the experience.

The account Comments by Celebs captured Ripa's response, in which she jokingly wrote, "'Do you mind if I eat?' And 'I'm going to the batting cages since you're gonna be here a while.'"

Ripa and Consuelos share son Michael, 25, daughter Lola, 21, and son Joaquin, 19.

The longtime loves tied the knot in 1996 after a whirlwind romance and aren't shy about their flirty social media comments to one another.

"He really is such a great husband, he's a great father, he's a great guy, he's a great friend," Ripa told ET of Consuelos in September 2022. "That's the greatest thing he is, a great friend. That's the thing, if you have him as a friend, you've hit the jackpot."

Ripa wasn't the only one to call out her husband. Heather Dubrow also commented on the post, "@drdubrow left me LITERALLY barefoot and pregnant in the hall @hoaghealth on the way to my c section with our 3rd child Because he wanted to enjoy the ocean view with my anesthesiologist."