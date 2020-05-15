Kelly Ripa Celebrates Son Michael Finishing College

Kelly Ripa is a proud mother.

On Friday, the 49-year-old Live With Kelly and Ryan co-host shared that her eldest child, 22-year-old Michael, took his final exam in college. Ripa celebrated the occasion by sharing a throwback from Michael's high school graduation back in 2016.

"#fbf 2016 fours years passed in the blink of an eye and today you take your final final exam in college," Ripa wrote. "Congratulations Michael! You're a virtual graduate. Literally! #classof2020 #NYU 💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜💜."

Michael is currently a senior at New York University and is majoring in film. Last month, Ripa got emotional on air about Michael missing his college graduation ceremony due to the coronavirus pandemic.

"I feel so bad for my son, Michael, who was supposed to graduate in a couple of weeks," she said. "And I really feel bad for my dad who delayed having knee surgery that he can't obviously have now for so many myriad reasons. He was so looking forward to, you know, watching his grandson graduate from college. It was such a big talking point in our house."

"It was at Yankee Stadium but then his film school, they have a separate graduation, and that was supposed to be at Radio City," she continued. "So, two such iconic establishments that, you know, we're not going to get to experience. And again, these are small problems considering that so many people are losing their loved ones and [are] very, very sick. But it just, it is what it is, you know what I mean? Michael, by the way, is not bothered at all."

Ripa also recently talked about what Michael has been up to while under quarantine, revealing he's been helping to produce her show from home.

"I mean, really, if I'm being honest, he's been producing my end of this show," Ripa told her co-host, Ryan Seacrest. "So he really is sort of working while he's finishing because he's set to 'graduate' from college ... but I said to him, 'Well, look at you. I mean, here you are. You've got a job before graduation. That's got to make you feel good.' He's like, 'Uh, yeah.'"

Aside from Michael, Ripa and her husband, 49-year-old Mark Consuelos, are also parents to their 18-year-old daughter, Lola, and their 17-year-old son, Joaquin.

"They won't admit to this… but I think my kids are actually enjoying themselves," Ripa said about family life under quarantine.

Later, she hilariously took back the statement when it comes to Michael.

"Breaking news: Michael Consuelos wanted me to tell you, Ryan, that he is most certainly not enjoying his time in quarantine," she said.

