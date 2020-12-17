Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos Working on 'All My Children' Primetime Series

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos are working on bringing All My Children to primetime! The couple is executive producing an All My Children follow-up series in early development at ABC, ET confirms. ET has reached out to Ripa's rep and ABC.

The series -- called Pine Valley and written and executive produced by Leo Richardson (Katy Keene, Star) -- will center on a young journalist with a secret agenda, who comes to expose the dark and murderous history of a town named Pine Valley only to become entangled in a feud between the Kane and Santos families. It would explore all the secrets that come with the Kane and Santos family names.

Pine Valley will feature a new generation of characters and some old favorites. Susan Lucci played Erica Kane on All My Children, while Ripa and Consuelos starred as Hayley Vaughan and Mateo Santos. There are no current deals in place with original cast members yet, but the plan is to have a number of them -- including Ripa and Consuelos -- make an appearance, Deadline reports.

All My Children aired on ABC from 1970 to 2011. Both Ripa and Consuelos returned for appearances in 2010 for the 40th anniversary.

The couple is attached to produce Pine Valley under their Milojo Productions banner, along with Milojo’s Albert Bianchini. Robert Nixon, the son of All My Children creator Agnes Nixon, is also onboard to executive produce.