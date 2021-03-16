Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' Son Joaquin Commits to a College

Kelly Ripa and Mark Consuelos' youngest child is getting ready to leave the nest! Their 18-year-old son Joaquin will be heading to the University of Michigan and joining their wrestling team, the program revealed on Saturday.

"SIGNED: Welcome to the family, @joaquinconsuelos! #NewBlue #GoBlue," read the announcement on Instagram.

Joaquin also celebrated the news on his own Instagram, writing, "Super excited to step into this next chapter with @umichwrestling! Honored to be part of this great program. Big thank you to @the_wrestling_coach , @buddylasta , @izzystylewrestling , and @seanbormet."

On Sunday, Ripa proudly posted a photo of Joaquin and Mark posing in University of Michigan hoodies. "Sunday vibes. 💙💛," she wrote.

Last month, Ripa opened up about how proud she was to see Joaquin's many options for college after his struggle with dyslexia and dysgraphia.

"Mark got very emotional and very choked up because he said, 'You know, I never thought he would be able to go to college because he was profoundly dyslexic and dysgraphic,'" she shared on Live With Kelly and Ryan.

Ripa said that "through hard work, determination, and remediation" Joaquin was able to overcome his challenges.

"I always say that dyslexia for our family at least and if you read about it, it can be quite a blessing," she said. "Kids with dyslexia learn how to read the room. They pick up on social cues."

After working on his condition a lot, Ripa added that now "reading is one of Joaquin's favorite things to do."

Ripa and Consuelos' other kids, 23-year-old Michael and 19-year-old Lola, both stayed closer to home for college, choosing NYU.

In a 2019 interview with ET, Ripa joked she was counting down the days until all her kids had moved out.

"I'm truly going to be running through the house naked," she quipped. "I just want everybody to know that. I'm going to be sitting on every piece of furniture naked. Be warned before you come over. That's what I'll be doing in my spare time."

