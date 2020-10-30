Kelly Osbourne Talks Rejecting Guys Who Didn't Want to Date Her Pre-Weight Loss

If you didn't want Kelly Osbourne before her weight loss, you don't deserve her after it! The 36-year-old TV personality and daughter of Sharon and Ozzy Osbourne appeared on her mom's show, The Talk, on Thursday where she shared that she recently rejected seven different men in a single day.

"Let's just say I'm having fun," Kelly teased of her love life.

She went on to clarify that these potential suitors all came forward following her 85-pound weight loss.

"Do you know what it was, it was all guys who I had been interested in before but had made comments about, 'She's great, but she's too fat,' or 'She's great but...'" Kelly explained. "So it was all those people who came back 'round again and I was like, 'No, no.'"

Kelly has been candid in recent months about undergoing gastric sleeve surgery almost two years ago. She also stopped drinking and has focused on living a healthier lifestyle.

"I did one year of therapy before I committed to doing the surgery I did, which was the gastric sleeve," Kelly explained on the talk show. "I did the gastric sleeve almost three years ago. So when I say it's not a quick fix, it's not a quick fix. You have to eat right, you have to workout, you have to do everything that you would normally do. It's just a gentle nudge in the right direction of just completely changing your life and your habits and becoming the person you were always born to be."

When asked about her decision to be so upfront about the procedure, Kelly noted that she doesn't know another way.

"I don't wanna be a liar," she said. "I'm never going to be one of those people that wakes up with a brand new face and is like, 'Oh no, I just got new moisturizer.' Everyone knows you're a liar!"

Kelly's proud mom, Sharon, spoke with ET last month about her daughter's new appearance.

"Doesn't she [look great]?" she gushed. "She’s unbelievable. Listen, she can do anything."

Kelly recently celebrated her 36th birthday this week, showing off her slimmed down figure. Watch the clip below for more.