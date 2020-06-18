Kelly Dodd Says Tamra Judge Is 'Just Thirsty' After Saying She Needs to Be Fired From 'RHOC'

Kelly Dodd doesn't care what Tamra Judge has to say about her. The Real Housewives of Orange County star quipped back and called her former co-star "thirsty" after Judge said that she should be fired from the Bravo show for her past racist actions.

Earlier this week, Judge -- who left the series earlier this year -- took to Instagram Story to share that she thinks Dodd should be axed from RHOC for her racist comments she made in a 2016 TMZ video. Judge noted that after Bravo fired four Vanderpump Rules cast members for their past racist behaviors there should "be zero tolerance at this point."

"That TMZ video is disgusting. Bravo shouldn’t just single certain people out like Stassi [Schroeder] & Kristen [Doute]. There should be zero tolerance at this point,” Judge expressed in her videos.

A fan then asked Dodd on her latest Instagram post, "What do you think about Tamra's response about your TMZ video?" Dodd then replied, "She’s just thirsty and mad she got the bullet…grasping for straws poor thing .. I hope she finds happiness.”

In the paparazzi video, Dodd tells the camera, "I don't even like black guys. I don't even know any black guys," as she makes more inappropriate comments.

She later apologized for the incident, telling the site, "I am truly embarrassed. There is no excuse for bad behavior or comments that offend anyone. That video does not represent who I really am and I apologize for acting irresponsibly."

Judge isn't the first reality TV star to call out a former castmate. Faith Stowers also told ET that Bravo should also axe Jax Taylor from Vanderpump Rules. The former Bravo star said Taylor "probably had more terrible things to say" than Schroeder and Doute.

"He's said very, very mean things to new cast members. He did not receive me and Lala Kent very well when we first started," Stowers claimed. "He said very mean things to us as well, later on apologizing. But it seems like he continues to get away with everything he does and I'm not sure why, especially at his age. It's not like he's doing this as a young adult, as a kid and just making these little mistakes young people sometimes do."

