Kelly Clarkson to Take Over Ellen DeGeneres' Daytime Talk Show Slot in 2022

The Kelly Clarkson Show will be moving into a new time slot next year.

NBCUniversal announced on Wednesday that the critically acclaimed talk show, hosted by singer Kelly Clarkson, will move into the coveted daytime slot by fall of 2022. The slot is currently held by The Ellen DeGeneres Show, which will end in 2022.

"These are remarkable achievements for a talk show in its second season," Valari Staab, President, NBCUniversal Local, said in a statement. "We look forward to Ellen DeGeneres' 19th season paired with Kelly Clarkson for what is sure to be a blockbuster year. By 2022, The Kelly Clarkson Show will be the star of our daytime entertainment schedules and an asset to our early afternoon newscasts."

"The Kelly Clarkson Show is one of the most optimistic success stories in first-run syndication. It is a treasured part of NBCUniversal Syndication Studios offering and we are proud to partner with the NBC Owned Television Stations group to continue the show’s success," added Tracie Wilson, Executive Vice President, NBCUniversal Syndication Studios. "Kelly and our entire production team put their heart, intent and incredible passion into making a show that resonates with people of all ages, cultures and backgrounds. We’re working on some big plans for season 3 and are looking forward to becoming the premier show in daytime for years to come."

DeGeneres announced earlier this month that the 19th season of her show would be its last. "It's going to be really hard on the last day, but I also know it’s time," she told The Hollywood Reporter. "When you’re a creative person, you constantly need to be challenged – and as great as this show is, and as fun as it is, it’s just not a challenge anymore. I need something new to challenge me."

DeGeneres also addressed her exit on the May 12 episode of her talk show, telling the audience, "Today, I am announcing that next season, season 19, is going to be my last season."

"The past 18 years, you have to know, has changed my life. You all have changed my life and I am forever grateful to all of you for watching, for laughing, for dancing, sometimes crying," she said. "This show has been the greatest experience of my life and I owe it all to you. So thank you, thank you, thank you."

"I want you to know that I thought about this decision. I sat with it for a while, I meditated on it. I talked to [my wife] Portia [de Rossi], I talked to myself," she continued. "The point is, I need to take a break from talking. The truth is I always trust my instincts. My instinct told me it's time. In all seriousness, I truly have felt like next season was the right time to end this amazing chapter."

Hear more in the video below.