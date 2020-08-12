Kelly Clarkson Shares How She's Reorganizing Her Life Amid Divorce From Brandon Blackstock

Kelly Clarkson wants to "feel cleansed" amid her divorce from Brandon Blackstock. The singer opened up about how she's reorganizing her life on Tuesday's episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, sharing that she identifies with guest Fran Drescher's motivations for a "peaceful" space.

"When I bought this house, I was getting a divorce from my first husband and I was still on the show The Nanny and my life was very complicated and intense and busy," shared Drescher, who was previously married to Peter Marc Jacobson, co-creator of The Nanny, from 1978 to 1999. "I needed something that was extremely calming and very pristine to make me feel very peaceful."

“It’s like you were in my last therapy session," Clarkson quipped. "I got a new house, it’s very white and clean [for] the same reasoning. And I also redid my office here [at the show]. I looked at Kevin in our art department and I was like, 'Please help me make this make sense.'"

The Voice coach added the changes she's made help her "feel cleansed" amid her split. "I just wanted to feel happy," she explained. "The colors make me feel very good."

Clarkson and Blackstock split in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. They share two kids: 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington.

The singer was awarded primary custody of her and Blackstock's children, according to court docs. While Clarkson and Blackstock initially requested joint legal and physical custody of their kids, court docs obtained by ET paint a different picture.

"The level of conflict between the parents has increased," the document read. "The parties have a difficult time co-parenting due to issues of trust between them."

When ET spoke with Clarkson in October, the singer called the divorce process "sh**ty," and opened up about its impact on her kids.

"There's a lot of hearts involved here... The thing that's been kind of hard to navigate is I am an open book, but at some point, I'm a mama bear more than I am a person in the public eye," Clarkson told ET. "So, I care 100 percent more about my children than I do anything else on this planet."

"So, that's been the hard thing of, like, yes, I'm willing to share my experience and yes, it is the worst," she continued. "I mean, the past few months have been horribly sad. But at the same time, I have to think, 'Hmmm, what I say has a domino effect in other people's lives.'"

