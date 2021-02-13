Kelly Clarkson Shares Her Perfect Date With Herself Ahead of First Valentine's Day Since Split

Kelly Clarkson is celebrating her single hood! The singer chatted with guests Sarah Chalke, Kym Whitley, and single ladies in her audience about their perfect dates with themselves during Friday's The Kelly Clarkson Show.

Ahead of Valentine's Day, Clarkson shared her perfect self-care date, which includes wine and cuddling up by the fireplace.

"We all know that we don't need someone by our sides to live our best lives," Clarkson said before sharing, "To date myself, I'm a mom of little tiny tots, so I love, literally, having a glass of wine, put the fireplace on in my bedroom…and I read a book or I watch some Netflix. Or I literally just hang out with my girls. I love that."

This marks Clarkson's first Valentine's Day since her split from estranged husband Brandon Blackstock. The "Since You've Been Gone" singer filed for divorce on June 4.

During her talk show she was also asked, "What's something that you pretended to be cool with that you weren't cool with while in a relationship."

"Oh…," she said before laughing and looking to Chalke and Whitley to go first. She then shared, "I dated this guy, and I think because I'm a singer-songwriter, if you date people [who are musicians], they feel like, 'Oh, I'm gonna write her a song.' And, don't."

Clarkson, meanwhile, is in the middle of her divorce with her ex, whom she shares daughter River Rose, 6, and son Remington Alexander, 4. During another The Kelly Clarkson Show episode, she admitted that co-parenting with Blackstock has been "tough."

"It's tough...I know with me and Brandon, it's just a difficult thing because we're in different places, and it's like, we both agree on the main things, but it's a hard thing when you're not together all the time, for me personally," she told guest Khloe Kardashian.

The Voice coach continued by noting that she and Blackstock always try to "focus on" their kids, adding, "As long as you make sure it's about the children and their best interests, then we're both on board."

