Kelly Clarkson Is Looking Forward to 'Moving On' From Ex Brandon Blackstock, Source Says

Kelly Clarkson is looking forward to the future. More than a year after the 39-year-old singer filed for divorce from Brandon Blackstock, a source tells ET that she's "ready to put her marriage behind her and move on from her ex."

"Kelly is thankful for her relationship with Brandon, she learned a lot about herself and had two perfect kids," the source says of the couple's 7-year-old daughter, River, and 5-year-old son, Remington. "Kelly is looking forward to moving on and successfully co-parenting with Brandon."

As for the ongoing divorce proceedings, the source says that Clarkson "is extremely happy her prenup was held up, and she gets what she worked so hard for."

The Voice coach's prenuptial agreement was validated by a judge earlier this month, despite 44-year-old Blackstock's attempt to contest it. The prenup segregates all assets and income derived during the pair's marriage, and gives the singer possession of the Montana ranch that Blackstock is currently living on.

Clarkson's legal victory came after a judge ruled that she will pay Blackstock $150,000 per month in spousal support, and $45,601 in child support.

"She’s not happy to be paying $150K to Brandon in spousal support, but is hoping once the divorce is finalized that amount will be lowered," the source tells ET of Clarkson.

The singer, who previously asked the court to restore her last name from Blackstock to Clarkson, filed for divorce from Blackstock in June 2020 after nearly seven years of marriage. She won primary custody of their children in November 2020.

When ET spoke with Clarkson in February, she revealed that she'd already penned 60 "really great and really honest" songs about her split, though she was unsure if she'd ever release them.

"There's just a lot of questions that I have to answer before releasing it for myself, you know? Whether that be business-wise or personally or whatever," she explained. "Whatever happens though, it is such a gift. Like, I don't know how anybody, I'll just be real with you, goes through grief like divorce, any kind of grief, any kind of loss, without having an outlet like this."

"I have written, like, 60 songs, it is an insane amount of getting it out. I think that's a blessing in itself," Clarkson continued. "Anytime you go through some life, it's such an awesome thing to have that outlet, regardless of whether people hear it or not."