Kelly Clarkson Calls Her Life Amid Divorce 'a Little Bit of a Dumpster'

Kelly Clarkson is getting honest about her ups and downs. The American Idol alum called her personal life "a little bit of a dumpster" on her appearance on Sunday Today With Willie Geist.

"I mean, it's no secret. My life has been a little bit of a dumpster… personally, it's been a little hard the last couple months," Clarkson said.

The singer filed for divorce from husband Brandon Blackstock in June, after nearly seven years of marriage. Though the pair -- who share 6-year-old daughter River and 4-year-old son Remington -- have seemingly been amicable, the split has still been challenging for Clarkson.

"I've been talking to friends that have been through divorce. I don't know how people go through that without having some kind of outlet because it is the worst thing ever for everyone involved," she told Geist.

Clarkson promised that her upcoming album will be the "most personal one I've ever released," with songs that detail every emotion one goes through in a relationship, from the beginning to the end. "It's been very therapeutic for me," she said.

The mom of two also opened up about her recent Daytime Emmy Award for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host for The Kelly Clarkson Show.

"I totally forgot that the Emmys were on. I'm sitting there playing with Legos with my kid. My executive producer Alex calls me and is, like, 'You are the best host.' And I was, like, 'Thank you,'" she recalled. "I was having kind of a hard week, and I literally almost started crying, because I was like, 'This is just the nicest thing to call someone out of nowhere and just be kind.'"

"She was, like, 'No, no, no, no. You won the Emmy for Outstanding…' and I was, like, 'What?!'" Clarkson said.

Upon receiving her award in June, Clarkson thanked her team, including Blackstock, who is an executive producer on the show.

"Thank you so much to @BBlackstock for believing in me & convincing me to do @KellyClarksonTV show," she tweeted, in part. See more in the video below.