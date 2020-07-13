Keke Palmer Posts About Rising Above Disrespect After August Alsina Slams Her on Twitter

Keke Palmer is addressing past romance rumors.

The 26-year-old singer took to Twitter over the weekend, calling out everyone from an ex who once cheated on her to a fan who persistently kept digging for clues that she was romantically involved with August Alsina.

Palmer started spilling some tea after SZA tweeted about "that time I caught my ex f**king my homegirl from the back at a house party."

Relating to the singer, Palmer wrote, "Been there, except it was a man love. Now get into it."

Fans couldn't help themselves from trying to figure out who the ex was that Palmer was referring to, with many believing she was talking about Alsina. One fan in particular posted a photo of Palmer and Alsina in a car together, asking the Hustlers star, "This you?"

"Yes girl," Palmer replied. "August was never my man lol. That's why you’re still reaching to this day to figure out nothing."

Alsina got wind of the tweet, replying directly to Palmer, "U absolutely right. I was NEVER ur man."

"You could possibly never shortie," he tweeted. "It seems u mad u got curved, but ur 'friends' r the reason 4 that. Dey showed me an endless thread of txt/pics of me dat u sent, wrry’d abt who I date & BEGGED me 2 not further disturb ur mental instability."

"Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)," he added. "You can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/."

Imagine not knowing how to mind the business that pay you. I catch all the subliminals. (Not just about today)

& you can call me whatever you like, Mess is constantly inserting yourself in topics you have nun to do w/.

Alsina continued on, telling his fans, "If you have something to say, say it w/ ya CHEST kids."

"It's always very perplexing cause I real deal be showing people genuine love. Whole time that envy eating ya lil heart. Anyway, NEXT!!" he wrote in another series of tweets. "I actually f**ked w/ KeKe. So to see her covertly speaking subliminal shade around my name over the past week Is deeply perplex. I don’t and never have had a problem w/ the girl. It’s always been Virgo love! So to see that is a mind f**k to me."

Palmer then took to Instagram sharing that she wanted to "be mean, but I can't."

"I want to post screenshots, but I won't. I feel attacked, but It’s not about me. It’s about so much more than that and as much as I want to defend myself against the disrespect I have received (cause I mean I’m not nice all the time) this is about something so much bigger," she wrote. "I wouldn’t feel good kicking someone when they are down because it’s so easy to attack when you’re in a corner, I get it. People be hurting y’all and most of the time it has nothing to do with you."

"I can't f**k up my karma worried about my ego, though I’m human and I have one," she added. "Just know I am that b***h despite what my humility may make one believe. I don’t have to beg or be thirsty for a damn thing because my talent speaks louder than my looks. Let the cheek be turned pooh’s, my character is too strong."

The posts between Palmer and Alsina come just days after Jada Pinkett Smith admitted to having a relationship with Alsina years ago, when she and husband Will Smith were separated.

"Yes, it was a relationship, absolutely," she said during an emotional episode of Red Table Talk that aired on Facebook Watch last week. "I just wanted to feel good, it had been so long since I felt good. And it was really a joy to just help heal someone. I think that has a lot to do with my co-dependency."

"I definitely realized you can't find happiness outside yourself," she continued, adding that when it comes to her relationship with Smith now, "We ride together, we die together."

