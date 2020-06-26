Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman Celebrate Their 14th Wedding Anniversary With Sweet Posts

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman are celebrating their love! The longtime couple's 14th anniversary was on Thursday, and they both took to Instagram to mark the milestone.

Urban, 52, posted an adorable pic of himself and Kidman running and jumping on the beach with giant smiles on their faces.

"Happy Anniversary Baby!!!!!" he captioned the post. "14 years.... and i feel like your boyfriend in ALL the right ways!!!!"

For her part, Kidman, 53, shared a black-and-white shot of herself and her husband. In the pic, which was taken from behind, Urban has his arm lovingly wrapped around Kidman's shoulder, while she's leaning toward him with a serene smile.

"Us ❤️ #HappyAnniversary," she wrote alongside the pic.

Back in April, ET's Rachel Smith spoke to Urban and he revealed how he, Kidman and their daughters -- Sunday, 11, and Faith, 9 -- were faring during quarantine amid coronavirus pandemic.

"It's great having her here too, because it just feels loose," Urban said of Kidman, adding that his whole family's "good" and "staying active."

"[We've had] lots and lots of family time, and I've actually been really enjoying that, honestly," he said. "[We are] just being creative as a family with how we use our time and help other people in any ways we can do, even if it is something like an at-home concert. It's our little bit to try and help out."

Watch the video below of more on Urban and Kidman.