Kehlani Removes Tory Lanez’s Verse From Her Album After His Shooting Incident With Megan Thee Stallion

Kehlani has decided to remove Tory Lanez from her upcoming deluxe version of her album, It Was Good Until It Wasn’t, after his shooting incident with Megan Thee Stallion. The 25-year-old singer shared that Tory's verse in "Can I" is still featured on the original album, but he isn't in the music video and deluxe version.

"Full transparency cuz i believe in that with my following, his verse is still on the song, the video is solo. new verse on the deluxe," Kehlani tweeted on Wednesday night.

In a separate tweet on Thursday, Kehlani also wrote that she stands with women, "believe women, & i love my friends."

"if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea," she tweeted.

i stand with women, believe women, & i love my friends. if that’s something that turns you off from me or makes you no longer support, bless you forreal you have no reason to have ever supported me in the first place.. i’m not your cup of tea. — Kehlani (@Kehlani) July 30, 2020

Megan had to undergo surgery to remove bullet fragments from her feet, following an incident earlier this month that also led to rapper Tory Lanez getting arrested on a felony charge.

This week, the "Savage" rapper took to Instagram Live to share her story of getting shot and call out rumors that claimed she was somehow responsible for the ordeal.

"I see a lot of people painting fake-a** narratives and making up stories," she said. "I didn't put my hands on nobody, I didn't deserve to get shot. I didn't do s**t."

She also broke down several times on the stream, but concluded by assuring fans she'll be all right. "A b**ch is alive and well and strong as f**k," Megan shared. "I'm ready to get back to regular programming with my own hot girl s**t."

Since news broke of the shooting, Beyoncé and Rihanna, among others, have sent their well-wishes and gifts to Megan as she recovers.

See more in the video below.