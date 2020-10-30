'Keeping Up With the Kardashians': Khloe Documents Her COVID Battle and Emotional Isolation

On Thursday's episode of Keeping Up With the Kardashians, the pandemic lockdown began within the season 19 timeline -- giving fans a look at how the family handled the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic and how Khloe Kardashian and Kanye West battled the virus in secret while quarantining.

The episode begins with the state of California ordering a mandatory lockdown for residents. As a result, the KUWTK film crew pulls out of the families' homes and the extended Kardashian-Jenner family is left to record themselves with their cellphones and via online video chats.

Kris Jenner recruits the family for virtual lunches to maintain some normalcy, though she can't stop worrying after her all the members of her family, especially her mom, MJ. "I can't see my grandchildren and I can't see my kids and that's so sad for me," she says at one point, growing emotional.

For Kim Kardashian West, there are major concerns over husband Kanye's health when he ultimately tests positive for the COVID-19 virus -- as well as the added responsibilities of taking care of their four kids -- North, Saint, Chicago and Psalm -- without any help.

"It's just really overwhelming because every last task is my responsibility, and it's really hard to juggle it all with four kids. This is the first time I've really had to do everything myself," she admits. "It's extremely chaotic."

Kylie Jenner has a more upbeat attitude about the lockdown, comparing to the months she spent hiding her pregnancy with daughter Stormi: "How I kept my pregnancy a secret, really, was I didn't leave the house for months. Towards the end, helicopters would fly over my house every day. So I was scared to even go outside."

However, Khloe certainly has the worst of it, quarantining in her bedroom with serious symptoms -- including a cough, uncontrollable shaking and severe headaches -- while she awaits her test results, which, as fans now know, came back positive.

The reality star also struggles with missing the birth of best friend Malika Haqq's baby boy, as well as being separated from her own daughter, True. Thankfully, Tristan Thompson is there to help out, taking care of their daughter, and playing with her in the backyard where Khloe can watch in secret.

"I have to hide, because if she sees me she's gonna freak out because she's been missing me," she explains, growing emotional. "Not being able to be with your own child really sucks. Because she doesn't know that it's for her own wellbeing."

After her symptoms take a turn for the worse, Khloe shares some choices words with anyone not taking the coronavirus threat seriously.

"This virus has hit me like a ton of bricks and it's been really scary. It's been really hard," she shares. "I want everyone to take this seriously... I'm getting frustrated because I'm seeing online that people are Spring Break-ing. The images of people on the beach partying and doing all this stuff, it's just crazy that nobody's listening."

Ultimately, Khloe is able to FaceTime with True and when she starts to feel better, she even gets to meet Malika's baby, Ace, over FaceTime

"Everyone's plans are getting rearranged right now," she says towards the end of the episode. "I'm really just trying to have a different perspective on everything. I feel like our spirits have to be high and strong, because if that goes, then what do we have?"

This week, the family faced backlash over their tropical getaway to celebrate Kim's 40th birthday in the midst of the pandemic. Khloe addressed the social media scrutiny on The Ellen Degeneres Show on Thursday.

"I haven't heard a lot about it, but I did hear that people were upset that we all went out of town. I don't really know the extent of it," she admitted. "But this year is a frustrating year. I get it. I think there's so many frustrations going on for everybody. But also it's her 40th. This is something that she wanted to do for us. It was such a nice thing."

See more in the video below. Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs Thursdays at 8pm PT/ET on E!.