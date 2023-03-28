Keanu Reeves Makes Rare Comments About Home Life With Girlfriend Alexandra Grant

Keanu Reeves has found his happy place. It turns out, it's with his longtime girlfriend, Alexandra Grant.

The John Wick: Chapter 4 star recently opened up for People magazine's "One Last Thing" interview, answering a set of standard questions about moments in his life -- including when was the last time he danced or when was the last time he watched the sunrise.

One question, however, had fans swooning for his heartfelt response -- specifically when he was asked to describe the last moment of bliss that he could remember.

"A couple of days ago with my honey," shared Reeves, 58, referring to Grant, 49. "We were in bed. We were connected. We were smiling and laughing and giggling. Feeling great."

"It was just really nice to be together," Reeves added.

While it's unclear when the pair first met, Reeves has reportedly been in a relationship with Grant since 2011, when they collaborated on Reeve's book, Ode to Happiness.

Additionally, they posed together on the red carpet at the UNAIDS Gala during Art Basel 2016 in Basel, Switzerland, the same year they collaborated for a second time on Reeve's book Shadows.

Together, the pair started their own book publishing company in 2017.

In March 2020, Grant explained to Vogue UK that she first made Ode to Happiness -- which is a picture book targeted for adults that features drawings from Grant and text by Reeves -- as a personal gift, before they decided to publish it.

"The book was made as a surprise, by me, for Keanu, as a private gift," Grant said of their collaboration. "All our friends sitting in the room got the giggles when I gave it to him -- they said, ‘Please publish it!’ So that’s how we got into publishing."

As for whether Grant was thinking of marriage herself, she replied at the time, "Love at every level is deeply important to my identity. How’s that for dodging the question? I do not believe that isolation is the way. There is a period of isolation that I do as a painter, but I deeply value the experience of being in relationships."