Ke Huy Quan Kisses Harrison Ford in Sweet 'Indiana Jones' Reunion on Stage at 2023 Oscars

It was an Indiana Jones reunion at the Oscars!

The duo couldn't contain their elation as they pointed to each other while the Everything Everywhere crew was assembling. Ford and Quan then embraced by the microphone, with Quan planting a kiss on Ford's cheek.

Moments later, Ford tried to hand the Oscar to Quan but the actor instead pointed to one of the film's producers.

This marks the second notable reunion between the former co-stars following Disney's D23 Expo in Anaheim, California, last September.

See photos of the memorable moment below.

Ford and Quan co-starred in the 1984 blockbuster, Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom, where the latter played Short Round, Indy's sidekick.

"I'm so happy for him. He's a great guy," Ford told ET in January of Quan's recent success. "He's a wonderful actor. He was when he was a little kid, and he still is. I'm glad. I'm very happy for him."

The 2023 Academy Awards hosted by Jimmy Kimmel aired live on Sunday, March 12 starting at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on ABC.