Katy Perry's Throwback Baby Pic Has Fans Confusing Her For Daughter Daisy

Like mother, like daughter! Katy Perry shared an adorable throwback baby pic to Instagram on Sunday, and a lot of her fans thought it was a photo of her own baby daughter, Daisy.

Ahead of her appearance at the 2020 American Music Awards -- where she was joined by Darius Rucker for her performance of "Only Love" -- Perry shared a heartwarming snapshot of herself as an infant as she got a hug from her dad.

"Tonight’s @amas performance is for my father ♥️" Perry wrote, clearly explaining the context of the sweet snap.

However, that didn't seem to stop many people from assuming it was a photo of her 2-month-old daughter whom she shared with Orlando Bloom. In fact, even Bloom seemed confused, commenting under the photo, "It me."

Most fans, however, seemed super excited that the couple finally shared a photo of their baby girl, as they far they've only shared a snapshot of her newborn hand when they announced her arrival.

"Lol I thought its was daisy i had a heart attack dont do that again lol," one user commented under the pic, while another wrote, "I just KNOW Daisy Dove looks like this and that thought makes me [cry with joy]."

One commenter suggested, that Perry and Bloom recreate the photo with their own little girl, and use that as their first public photo of Daisy.

While we don't know for sure how much Daisy looks like her mom when she was a baby, Bloom recently opened during an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show and admitted that their little girl takes after her mom quite a bit.

"My little mini-me, slash mini my mom, slash mini-Katy," the actor gushed, explaining that Daisy is a mix of him, his fiancée and his mother, Sonia. "It was funny because when she first came out I was, ‘Oh it’s me, it’s a mini-me!' Then fortunately she got those Katy blues, which was perfect."

Check out the video below to hear more about the cute couple's bundle of joy.