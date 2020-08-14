Katy Perry Drops New Carnival-Themed 'Smile' Music Video

It looks like Katy Perry has joined the circus! The pregnant pop star widely released a new music video for her song "Smile" on Friday, after debuting it on the Facebook app -- and there's a lot of clowning around.

Perry is seen in several clown costumes -- makeup and all -- and also becomes animated as she jumps into a video game.

This all goes down when Perry, while baking a pie with her baby bump on full display, notices a laptop set up in her living room with a Smile video game playing.

Deciding to play the carnival-themed game, the singer picks her avatar, a sad clown, and her real-life clothes immediately transform.

From there, she faces an array of challenges that one would see at a carnival, including competing in a strongman competition and being tied to a rotating board while having knives thrown at her.

And while her avatar is a sad clown, Perry can do nothing but smile at the end of the game as she dances with other circus performers. Back in real life, she's still in costume and smashes that pie she made into her own face.

The fun music video comes after Perry released a scaled-down performance music video of "Smile" earlier this summer.

According to the Los Angeles Times, the 35-year-old singer has been filming her videos in a warehouse in Burbank, California, with a 10-person crew who are repeatedly tested for COVID-19.

Perry's Smile album is set to be released Aug. 28.