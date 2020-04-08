Katy Perry Collections: Take Up to 70% Off Footwear and Handbags

If you've been looking for a fun handbag or pair of shoes for summer, Katy Perry's namesake accessories collection is having a major sale.

Right now, you can take up to 70% off select Katy Perry Collections handbags and footwear. Bag styles range from chic leather totes to trendy bucket bags to quirky belt bags. You'll also find show-stopping stilettos and playful platforms at the Katy Perry Collections website.

As for the company founder herself, Perry has been spending time in quarantine reconnecting with her family and prepping for her first child with fiancé Orlando Bloom.

Below, shop our top Katy Perry handbag and shoe picks that are on sale right now.

