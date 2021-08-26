Katy Perry Celebrates Daughter Daisy Dove's 1st Birthday With Heart-Melting Message of Love

Katy Perry is celebrating a milestone!

The songstress's daughter, Daisy Dove, turned 1 on Thursday and she commemorated the occasion with a heart-melting message.

Perry, 36, took to Twitter to share a message of love and adoration for her baby girl, whom she shares with her fiancé, Orlando Bloom.

"1 year ago today is the day my life began," Perry wrote in the simple yet sweet post. "Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love."

1 year ago today is the day my life began… Happy first Birthday my Daisy Dove, my love. ♥️ — KATY PERRY (@katyperry) August 26, 2021

For the most part, Perry and Bloom -- who is also the father of 10-year-old son Flynn, whom he shares with ex-wife Miranda Kerr -- have largely refrained from thrusting their baby girl into the public spotlight on social media.

However, the American Idol judge has been effusive in her love of motherhood over the past year, sharing about how it's an experience unlike any other she's ever had.

Back in May, Perry celebrated her first Mother's Day, and celebrated and tweeted, "I found everything i was ever searching for when i became a mother." The pop icon said she is "so grateful for that profound, deep love and honored to join the mama club. Happiest Mother’s Day!"

