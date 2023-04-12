Katie Holmes Shares Why She Loves Working with Her 'Incredible' 16-Year-Old Daughter Suri

Katie Holmes is a true mama bear! Inside the latest issue of Glamour magazine, the 44-year-old opens up about raising her and Tom Cruise's 16-year-old daughter, Suri Cruise.

When speaking about being a mother of a teenager, the Dawson's Creek alum gives rare insight on the key part of her role.

"What has been really important for me with my daughter, because she was so visible at a young age, is I really like to protect her," she tells the magazine. "I’m very grateful to be a parent, to be her parent. She’s an incredible person."

Holmes is about to celebrate Suri's 17th birthday on April 18, and couldn't be prouder of her daughter. The teenager is already making a name for herself and carving out a little bit of a path in entertainment, thanks to her mother. Suri sings a cover of "Blue Moon" in Holmes' film, Alone Together, and she can also be heard in Holmes' other project, Rare Objects.

When it comes to working with her daughter, Holmes says that she is happy to create the opportunity.

"I hope she always does something on my films," she gushes. "I always ask her. But both of those experiences came out of the same sense of what I love about our industry, which is, you have these projects and you become a family with people. And it's this safe, beautiful, creative space. So it comes out of love for me to include someone who I love dearly. That's how I like to work. I like to have that kind of feeling. It was very meaningful to me to have her there, because she's my heart."

And when it comes to one regret she has about raising her daughter, it has to do with fashion -- and not saving some of her iconic 90s' pieces for her.

Christine Hahn/Glamour

"I think the ’90s style is exactly back. Makes me feel old," Holmes admits. "We lived through that already. My mom says she should have saved things. I should have saved things."