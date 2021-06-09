Katie Holmes Publicly Supports Ex Emilio Vitolo One Month After Their Split

Katie Holmes is still supporting her ex Emilio Vitolo one month after their split. The 42-year-old actress took to Instagram to praise Vitolo's upcoming short film, Almost a Year, which will appear at the Tribeca Film Festival.

"I am so honored to have been a part of the making of ALMOST A YEAR," Holmes captioned a series of stills from the film, including one of Vitolo in character. "Congratulations to the very talented and amazing cast @eveclindley @emiliovitolo @lilmitz_ and director @jamiesonbaker 🍾💫💥✨"

Holmes' ex commented on the post with a series of heart eye emojis.

Vitolo also shared a still from the movie to his own account, writing, "Soo honored and proud to be a part of this Film. Cast and crew A1 . Soo much love went into this . Can’t wait for you all to see this."

Holmes commented on his post with a series of praise hands emojis.

Vitolo is a well-known New York City-based chef, but he's also been dabbling in acting since 2013. He's appeared on the series Royal Pains as well as Inside Amy Schumer.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in September 2020, and didn't shy away from the PDA throughout their whirlwind romance. In May 2021, they split after spending some time apart with Holmes in Connecticut for work and Vitolo in New York City.

"Before she left, they were inseparable, but their relationship was existing in a bubble," a source told ET at the time. "Because of the pandemic, she wasn't jet setting around the country for jobs and he wasn't tied up every night working at his family's restaurant [Emilio's Ballato in NYC]. His usually very busy social life was non-existent, and so they had all the time in the world for each other."