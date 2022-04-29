Katie Holmes Photographed Kissing Musician Bobby Wooten III

Katie Holmes is showing some PDA with a new man. On Thursday, the 43-year-old actress was seen kissing and holding hands with musician Bobby Wooten III, nearly one year after her split from Emilio Vitolo.

In the pics, which were obtained by People, Holmes and Wooten are all smiles as they stroll through New York City, the actress in white overalls and a blue cardigan, and the musician sporting a button-up shirt and dark pants.

During their outing, the pair took the subway, visited the Guggenheim Museum and Central Park, and spent time with Holmes' mother, Kathy Holmes, who was spotted hugging Wooten, the outlet reports.

Wooten previously appeared in American Utopia on Broadway and is currently playing bass for Moulin Rouge! The Musical, according to the outlet. ET has reached out to Holmes' rep for comment.

Holmes most recently dated Vitolo, but the actress and the chef called it quits in May 2021, after less than a year together. At the time, a source told ET that time apart was to blame for their split.

"Because of the pandemic, she wasn't jet setting around the country for jobs and he wasn't tied up every night working at his family's restaurant [Emilio's Ballato in NYC]," the source said. "His usually very busy social life was non-existent, and so they had all the time in the world for each other."

The exes have remained amicable. Prior to Vitolo, Holmes dated Jamie Foxx. The pair split in 2019 after six years together. Holmes was married to Tom Cruise from 2006 to 2012. She shares a 16-year-old daughter, Suri, with the actor.