Katie Holmes and Boyfriend Emilio Vitolo Jr. Split

A spokesperson for the 42-year-old actress tells Us Weekly that "the pair have parted ways amicably but remain friends." According to the outlet, Holmes' relationship with the 33-year-old chef just "fizzled" and that there is no bad blood between the two following their split. ET has reached out to Holmes' rep.

Holmes and Vitolo were first linked in September, and they weren't shy about their PDA during their New York City dates.

"They adore each other and can't get enough of one another," a source told ET of the couple at the time. "Katie is like a teenager in love right now -- he makes her giddy!"

"Katie wasn't working or traveling as much as usual and things were slower at the restaurant for Emilio, so it really gave them the opportunity to focus on each other," a source also told ET of how the two fell for each other during quarantine amid the coronavirus pandemic. "Instead of a few dates over an extended period of time, they were able to have a month's worth of dates in a matter of days."

In December, the two publicly declared their love for one another when Vitolo shared a birthday tribute to her on Instagram, posting a picture of her sitting on his lap.

"The most amazing, kindest, beautiful person ❤️. Every time I see your face it makes me smile," he wrote. "Happy Birthday!!! I love you!!"

Holmes replied to his post, writing, "Thank you so much my Love. I love u too!!!!!"

In January, a source told ET that Holmes introduced him to her friends, and that they were "obsessed with him."

"He’s so funny and confident and gets along with everyone," the source said. "Best of all, he is so attentive and affectionate towards Katie."

Meanwhile, Holmes' main focus, of course, remains her daughter, Suri Cruise. Last month, she shared never-before-seen photos of Suri in honor of her 15th birthday.