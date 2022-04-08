Kate Walsh Accidentally Reveals She's Engaged to Boyfriend Andrew Nixon on Instagram Live

Kate Walsh is lucky in love! The 54-year-old Grey's Anatomy actress accidentally revealed on Wednesday that she is engaged to boyfriend Andrew Nixon -- and went on to embrace her slip up.

Walsh joined former Private Practice co-star Amy Brenneman for an Instagram Live session in honor of the show premiering 15 years ago this week, and subtly referred to Nixon as her fiancé. "Here comes the jungle cat, that is my fiancé,” Walsh said as she panned the camera to Nixon, who smiled and waved.

The wording wasn't lost on Brenneman, who quipped, "She just 100 percent outed your engagement."

“I did, I just outed our engagement,” Walsh said as her beau gushed, “Aww.”

During their conversation, Walsh sported a gorgeous diamond ring, which she couldn't help but show off. She later shared a photo of two martini glasses on her Instagram Stories, writing, "Celebrating w/@andynix1," tagging Nixon, whose account is private.

Amy Brenneman/Instagram

Amy Brenneman/Instagram

Kate Walsh/Instagram Stories

While Walsh has remained private about her relationship with Nixon -- whom she's been linked to since right before the coronavirus pandemic -- she did subtly celebrate him earlier this week while promoting her Boyfriend Perfume brand. "Celebrating #NationalBoyfriendDay today, because of course I am!!" she wrote with a laughing emoji.

According to Forbes in April 2022, Walsh and Nixon live in Perth, Australia. The outlet spoke with Walsh, who shared that after being diagnosed a lemon-sized brain tumor in 2015 -- which led to surgery, and, thankfully, turned out to be benign -- she has a new life motto: "Basically, I work a lot less, live a lot more and enjoy my family, friends and animals."

Walsh previously spoke out about her changed lifestyle following the health scare while chatting with Kathie Lee Gifford and Sheinelle Jones on Today in 2018. "In 2015, I was diagnosed with -- thank God a benign -- meningioma brain tumor, which was successfully removed and I recovered from. And since then I have definitely changed my lifestyle and my health goals," she shared.

"Protein shakes became, post-brain surgery, a huge, huge part of my diet, making sure that I get enough protein," she added.

Walsh was previously married to producer Alex Young from 2007 to 2010.